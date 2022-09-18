Kambria (KAT) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Kambria (KAT) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Kambria coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Kambria has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $325,912.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kambria has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00112191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00838962 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Kambria Profile

Kambria’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kambria is medium.com/kambria-network. Kambria’s official website is kambria.io.

Kambria Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source decentralized open innovation platform for AI & Robotics. Using their platform, users can collaborate in researching, developing and commercializing innovative ideas and get rewarded for their contributions. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority.Through partnerships with government agencies, top universities and leading companies, Kambria is dedicated to building a sustainable open innovation ecosystem to change the way we innovate and to accelerate advanced technology development and industry adoption.KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem.”

