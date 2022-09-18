Kattana (KTN) Market Capitalization Hits $1.43 Million

Kattana (KTN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. Kattana has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $45,841.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kattana coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002503 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kattana has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kattana alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00110924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00851004 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,905 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kattana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kattana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kattana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kattana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kattana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.