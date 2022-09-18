KCCPAD Price Hits $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One KCCPAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KCCPAD has a total market cap of $918,919.76 and $671.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

KCCPAD Coin Profile

KCCPAD is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2021. KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KCCPAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCCPAD is a deflationary launch pad, there is a 1% fee for selling, a 25% fee for early unstaking and projects will need to commit to buying and burning tokens to launch their IDOs. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KCCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KCCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KCCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

