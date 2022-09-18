Keep Network (KEEP) Trading Down 15% Over Last Week

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC on exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $127.67 million and approximately $324,335.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00112191 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002375 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00838962 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Keep Network Coin Profile
Keep Network’s genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Keep Network Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
