Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.86

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.86 and traded as low as C$15.85. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.87, with a volume of 10,044 shares changing hands.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$180.19 million and a PE ratio of -23.20.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.0946 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -129.04%.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

