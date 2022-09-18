Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Insider Purchases £1,001.10 in Stock

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating) insider Kerry Porritt purchased 141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 710 ($8.58) per share, for a total transaction of £1,001.10 ($1,209.64).

Kerry Porritt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Kerry Porritt bought 235 shares of Keller Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 725 ($8.76) per share, for a total transaction of £1,703.75 ($2,058.66).

Keller Group Trading Up 2.0 %

LON:KLR opened at GBX 707 ($8.54) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £514.49 million and a P/E ratio of 776.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 734.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 766.28. Keller Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 629.85 ($7.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,030 ($12.45).

Keller Group Cuts Dividend

About Keller Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 13.20 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,956.04%.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilisation, remediation, and monitoring, as well as bearing capacity.

