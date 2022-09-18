Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a boost from Kelly Partners Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.004.

Kelly Partners Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get Kelly Partners Group alerts:

Kelly Partners Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.