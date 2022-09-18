Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $99.21

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 99.21 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 93.78 ($1.13). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 93.78 ($1.13), with a volume of 2,188 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £137 ($165.54) price target on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Kerry Group Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 100.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £165.96 million and a P/E ratio of 21.81.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

About Kerry Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a €0.31 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

