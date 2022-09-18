Kerry Group plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kerry Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kerry Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kerry Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS.
KRYAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Kerry Group from €124.00 ($126.53) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,388.17.
Kerry Group Stock Performance
Kerry Group Company Profile
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kerry Group (KRYAY)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.