KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.88.

NYSE TDOC opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $156.82.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 441.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,151 shares of company stock worth $370,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,664,000 after acquiring an additional 19,109 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

