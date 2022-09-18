KeyCorp Trims Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Target Price to $71.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.32% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $50.96 on Friday. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.44 and a 1 year high of $114.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 2,754.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 203,964 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 584,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,499,000 after buying an additional 109,853 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $7,632,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after buying an additional 94,638 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 213.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 77,983 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helios Technologies

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.