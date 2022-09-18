KeyFi Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0677 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $182,017.47 and approximately $81.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,422.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00058505 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010482 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00062165 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00077407 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi is a coin. KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. The Reddit community for KeyFi is https://reddit.com/r/KeyFi_Official. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KeyFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The KeyFi platform is an app-based platform for managing decentralized finance (DeFi) assets across multiple protocols, including Compound, Aave and others. The platform offers token staking incentives that require a unique decentralized identity credential, which is powered by SelfKey. The KEYFI token is designed to be used across multiple blockchain networks to provide services for as many users as possible. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

