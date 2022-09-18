Ki (XKI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12,538.00

Ki (XKI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. Ki has a market cap of $17.39 million and approximately $12,538.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ki has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00112330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00838026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ki Profile

Ki’s genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Ki’s total supply is 1,011,124,191 coins and its circulating supply is 400,029,510 coins. The official website for Ki is foundation.ki/en. The Reddit community for Ki is https://reddit.com/r/Ki_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ki’s official Twitter account is @Ki_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ki

According to CryptoCompare, “Ki Foundation’s mission is about bridging the gap between CeFi and DeFi. This bridge is built through an ecosystem of real-life businesses, creating value and pouring it back to the Ki ecosystem through one single asset: The $XKI. The first go-to-market project of Ki is Klub, a private investment platform helping high-earning individuals to spend, store and invest their capital.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ki using one of the exchanges listed above.

