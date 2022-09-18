Kin Hits Market Capitalization of $22.93 Million (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Kin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Kin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $22.93 million and $347,643.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.82 or 0.02032757 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00102635 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001846 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002416 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00827941 BTC.
About Kin
Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,204,174 coins and its circulating supply is 1,927,205,746,125 coins. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kin is kin.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Kin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars.
