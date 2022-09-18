Kin Hits Market Capitalization of $22.93 Million (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Kin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Kin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $22.93 million and $347,643.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kin

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,204,174 coins and its circulating supply is 1,927,205,746,125 coins. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kin is kin.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kin

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin was established in 2017 and is supervised by the Kin Foundation, a Canadian nonprofit corporation established for the governance of the cryptocurrency Kin and is tasked with growing an open ecosystem of digital services.The Kin blockchain is built to scale for mass usage and supports an Ecosystem-wide digital economy where app developers and mainstream consumers make millions of micro-transactions.KIN is used to generate value through a shared, decentralized cryptocurrency in a digital ecosystem of apps and their users. App developers anywhere can seamlessly integrate the Kin SDK into their platform and become active partners in the Ecosystem’s growth. When developers join the Kin Ecosystem, they benefit from the Kin Rewards Engine (KRE), which incentivizes app developers to create engaging user experiences and pays them when users spend Kin within their apps.The Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP) was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

