Kin Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Kin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $22.74 million and approximately $342,718.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00111256 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001870 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00848314 BTC.
About Kin
Kin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,201,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,927,205,746,125 coins. The official website for Kin is kin.org. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.
