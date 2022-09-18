KingDeFi Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (KRW)

KingDeFi (KRW) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One KingDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KingDeFi has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. KingDeFi has a market cap of $7.72 million and approximately $285,025.00 worth of KingDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00112330 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002362 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00838026 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About KingDeFi
KingDeFi's official Twitter account is @coingecko
