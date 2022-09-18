Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $115,005.38 and $5,753.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications.

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

