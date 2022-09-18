Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 911,400 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the August 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kintara Therapeutics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) by 182.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of Kintara Therapeutics worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

KTRA opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. Kintara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.53.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

