Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kion Group from €58.00 ($59.18) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kion Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Kion Group stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.