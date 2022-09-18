KIWIGO (KGO) Reaches One Day Volume of $48,190.00

KIWIGO (KGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. One KIWIGO coin can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KIWIGO has a market capitalization of $896,868.49 and approximately $48,190.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KIWIGO has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000408 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00030999 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

KIWIGO Profile

KIWIGO (CRYPTO:KGO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KIWIGO is https://reddit.com/r/kgocrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KIWIGO’s official website is www.kiwigo.app.

KIWIGO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kiwipay is a peer-to-peer payment based on blockchain with the KiwiGo app at its back, which supports network growth through rewards for cryptocurrency. Kiwipay combines rideshare industry concepts with the technological advantages of a blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIWIGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIWIGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KIWIGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

