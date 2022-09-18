KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $20.60 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.60 million and $690,878.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 27,851,345 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. KLAYswap Protocol’s official website is klayswap.com.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

