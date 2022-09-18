Kleros (PNK) Trading Down 6.2% This Week

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $16.25 million and approximately $415,067.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kleros

Kleros’ genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 632,380,856 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io.

Kleros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

