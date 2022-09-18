Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s current price.

KSS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KSS stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.