Komodo Trading Down 5% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $34.94 million and approximately $965,952.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00274836 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00111044 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069093 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,709,383 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

