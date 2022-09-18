Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €129.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €129.00 ($131.63) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) price objective on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on Krones in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) target price on Krones in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €89.55 ($91.38) on Friday. Krones has a 52 week low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a 52 week high of €99.60 ($101.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €82.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €79.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

