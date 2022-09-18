KStarCoin (KSC) Price Hits $0.0059 on Major Exchanges

KStarCoin (KSC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, KStarCoin has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KStarCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KStarCoin has a market cap of $3.63 million and $1.11 million worth of KStarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005079 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,697.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00057780 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010336 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005491 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00064098 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00077150 BTC.

About KStarCoin

KStarCoin (CRYPTO:KSC) is a coin. KStarCoin’s official Twitter account is @kstarlivecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KStarCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “KSC (KStarCoin) is KStarLive’s ERC20 based cryptocurrency that will enable KStarLive to create an incentivized fan-based platform. By integrating KStarCoin in KStarLive’s community, it will be able to provide the users' community activity rewards as well as services and products such as K-Pop concert & fan meeting crowdfunding, K-Pop concert ticket sales, K-Star goods and methods for overseas fans to send gifts to their favorite stars. “

