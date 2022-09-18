Lake Street Capital Raises Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Price Target to $34.00

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LEGH. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

LEGH stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. Legacy Housing has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $431.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 21.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

