Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $409.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $461.43 and a 200-day moving average of $475.81. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

