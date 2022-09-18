Lambda Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (LAMB)

Lambda (LAMB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Lambda has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $602,786.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lambda has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00111995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00843250 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,414,198 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lambda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

