Lamden (TAU) Price Hits $0.0185 on Major Exchanges

Lamden (TAU) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $19,474.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2021. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. Telegram | Reddit | Discord | Github | Facebook “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

