Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LDSCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($10.03) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Land Securities Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Panmure Gordon lowered Land Securities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Land Securities Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $793.33.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $7.37 on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89.

Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend

Land Securities Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 3.47%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

