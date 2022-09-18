Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) PT Lowered to GBX 650

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LDSCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($10.03) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Land Securities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $793.33.

Land Securities Group stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

