LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Short Interest Up 47.1% in August

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the August 15th total of 350,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 198.5 days.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.84. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $76.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNXSF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($66.33) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.18) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($46.94) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

