Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.22.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

In related news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 6,520 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $415,584.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,537.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $415,584.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,537.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $429,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,950.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,135,277. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSCC stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.70.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

