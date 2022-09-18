Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 348 ($4.20).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LGEN shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 343 ($4.14) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Legal & General Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 365 ($4.41) in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.75) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Legal & General Group

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £26,800 ($32,382.79). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £3,061.66 ($3,699.44). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £26,800 ($32,382.79). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,028 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,268.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 262 ($3.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £15.65 billion and a PE ratio of 770.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 260.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 257.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.90 ($3.74).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 5.44 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.26%.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.