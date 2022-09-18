Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Trading Up 1.2%

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.85 and last traded at $74.73. 33,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,251,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.43.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.27%.

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

