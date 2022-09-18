Lethean Price Hits $0.0001 (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market capitalization of $86,704.97 and approximately $6.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lethean has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,422.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00023870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00153070 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00274993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.83 or 0.00714787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00578097 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lethean

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services.Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

