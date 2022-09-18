Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LEVI. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

LEVI stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33.

Insider Activity

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $239,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,343 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,858 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 111,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 179,315 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 19,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,114 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

See Also

