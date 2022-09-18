Lido DAO Token (LDO) Market Cap Reaches $289.64 Million

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $289.64 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00112140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00837309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. Telegram | Discord | GitHub | Redit Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

