Lightstreams (PHT) Trading 21.4% Lower This Week

Lightstreams (PHT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $128,145.45 and approximately $42.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,852.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00057727 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 99.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005548 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00064871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00077003 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.