LikeCoin Trading Down 2.2% This Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $4,905.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,149,791,576 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LikeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

