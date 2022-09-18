LINK (LN) Hits Market Cap of $218.65 Million

LINK (LN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. LINK has a market cap of $218.65 million and approximately $104,735.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for $35.45 or 0.00178202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LINK has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $507.81 or 0.02553024 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00113131 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002384 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00832904 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About LINK
LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,265,959 coins and its circulating supply is 6,168,502 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LINK is link.network.
LINK Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.