LINKA (LINKA) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

LINKA (LINKA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a market capitalization of $653,245.42 and approximately $1,301.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LINKA

LINKA’s genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io. LINKA’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LINKA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

