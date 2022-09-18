Liquity Price Tops $0.81 (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. Liquity has a market cap of $66.44 million and approximately $605,578.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00004073 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,821,481 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

