Liquity USD Hits One Day Volume of $9.46 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00005149 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $171.63 million and $9.46 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,013.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00058298 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00065736 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00077583 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 166,545,001 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

