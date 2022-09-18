Liquity USD Price Reaches $1.03 (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00005268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $170.97 million and $1.74 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 166,556,965 coins. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

