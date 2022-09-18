Litecoin Price Hits $56.48 on Major Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.02 billion and $341.08 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $56.48 or 0.00286647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023643 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001032 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002480 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00030005 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.33 or 0.02985632 BTC.

ErrorCoin (ERR) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,197,281 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.