Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $37,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,857,169,000 after buying an additional 239,584 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after buying an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,482,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,537,294,000 after acquiring an additional 194,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $414.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

