LockTrip 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $43,535.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, LockTrip has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One LockTrip coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00004479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $10.47 million and approximately $43,535.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00110850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00851037 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

LockTrip Coin Profile

LockTrip’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 coins. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com.

LockTrip Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace.”

