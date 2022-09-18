Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.67

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 79.67 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 80 ($0.97). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 80 ($0.97), with a volume of 321,719 shares changing hands.

Lookers Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £313.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67.

Lookers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Lookers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lookers Company Profile

In other news, insider Oliver Laird bought 13,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £9,874.71 ($11,931.74). In other news, insider Mark Douglas Raban bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £38,000 ($45,915.90). Also, insider Oliver Laird acquired 13,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £9,874.71 ($11,931.74).

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.

